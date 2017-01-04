Yves Roy has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison after he pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated assault in connection with an attack on a jogger in Mont-Saint-Bruno provincial park last September.

The 46-year-old was arrested near his home in Sainte-Julie on Montreal's South Shore two weeks after the attack and charged with attempted murder, forcible confinement and overcoming resistance by choking.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, was attacked around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 2, during one of her regular jogs through the park.

The Crown and defence submitted a joint recommendation of four-and-a-half years in prison.

Roy has already served six months in prison.

Police inundated with tips

The woman, described by police as "very courageous," was able to fight Roy off but not without sustaining fractured ribs and a broken ankle and numerous contusions.

Police said they received almost 450 tips from the public, and one of those tips led to Roy's arrest.

Someone in his entourage noticed he was acting strangely after a police sketch of the attacker was released.

Police said the tipster added that Roy changed his Facebook profile picture after the attack, apparently concerned about his resemblance to the sketch.