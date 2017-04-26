Ten people were treated at the scene of an ammonia leak in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville early this morning.

The alarm inside Exceldor, a poultry products plant, went off around 3:30 a.m. About an hour later, the Montreal fire department's hazmat team was called in to help, according to operations chief John Primiani.

About 100 people who were inside doing maintenance were forced to leave the building.

Employee Pierre Richard was one of the people who was treated. He said for a time, he couldn't breathe and had a headache but is now feeling better.

"On my way to go out, I started smelling it. The odour started smelling very, very [strongly]. People were all panicking. We were all panicking. We didn't know what was going on," he said.

Pierre Richard, an Exceldor employee, said at one point he couldn't breathe while inside the plant. (Salimah Shivji/CBC)

Employees at the scene said the leak happened in an empty maintenance room. Many left their keys, wallets and cellphones inside, so they are waiting to be able to retrieve them and go home.

A spokesperson for CETAM, the local ambulance service, said no one who was affected had to be taken to hospital.

Longueuil police and firefighters as well as 11 members of the Montreal hazmat team are at the scene.

It is still unclear what caused the leak.