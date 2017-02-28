The body found on the grounds of Sacred Heart School of Montreal belongs to a 69-year-old woman who disappeared Saturday evening, Montreal police say.

Investigators were at the scene of the all-girls English Catholic high school, located on Atwater Avenue, on Tuesday morning.

Leila Tatari went missing on Saturday. (Montreal police)

Leila Tatari was last seen leaving her home in Côte-des-Neiges at about 5 p.m. Saturday without her wallet, identification or money.

Tatari, who is from Iran and was in Montreal visiting family members, did not speak English or French.

Her body was found inside a stone grotto next to a statue of the Virgin Mary, not far from the school's soccer pitch.

In a statement, Shawn O'Donnell, the head of the school, said there would be no disruption of school operations.

"This incident does not involve the school, and we are being kept informed by the authorities," he said, adding that students and staff were advised of the situation at a morning assembly.

"Once we have more information, we will alert our Sacred Heart community," said O'Donnell.

"We will keep this individual in our prayers."