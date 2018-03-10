Ruth Wilensky, who ran Montreal's famous Wilensky's Light Lunch with her late husband Moe, has died. She was 98.

Wilensky presided over the iconic Mile End Jewish deli, long after her husband's death in 1984. Wilensky's was founded in 1932 and is known for its pressed kaiser roll sandwich with all-beef salami and bologna, and mandatory mustard, called the Wilensky Special.

Despite retiring in 2012, Wilensky remained the face of the Montreal institution, largely unchanged since it moved to a new location in 1952. She could often be seen behind the counter.

A funeral service will be held Sunday morning for Ruth Wilensky, 99, who ran the iconic Montreal Jewish deli, Wilensky's Light Lunch. (Paperman & Sons)

Wilensky died Friday, according to an obituary published by the Paperman & Sons funeral home. A funeral service will be held Sunday.

​Wilensky's, sitting at the corner of Fairmount Avenue and Clark Street, is distinguished by its green window frames and door, and bare-bones interior with nine stools lining the deli's counter.

"The restaurant is a landmark in the Jewish history of Montreal, evoking a time when the city's immigrant Jewish population lived mostly in the Mile End, subsisting thanks to countless small businesses such as Moe Wilensky's," according to a post on the Museum of Jewish Montreal's website.

Wilensky's is located in Montreal's Mile End neighbourhood and was founded in 1932. (Shawn Goldwater/Commons)

The deli's fame has been solidified by appearances in Anthony Bourdain's TV stops in Montreal and by Mordecai Richler's book, The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz.

A New York City restaurant called Mile End Deli serves a sandwich, similar to Wilensky's Special, named after Ruth Wilensky. Its menu states that it will cost you 10 cents extra to order it without mustard.​

It’s difficult not to be hyperbolic at times like this, but Ruth Wilensky was a Montreal icon and civic treasure. — @Blumsteinboy

It was a difficult year and a half for what remained of the city's living icons of Jewish history. In November, 2016, Montreal lost Leonard Cohen. Then, almost exactly a year later, the founder of the Beauty's breakfast joint Hymie Sckolnick died at 96.

And just more than a week ago, Gibby's owner Gilbert Rosenberg died at 86.

Wilensky is survived by her four children and their spouses, as well as her grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.