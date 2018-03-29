Former Expos great Rusty Staub dead at 73
Staub was an original member of the Expos, but also played for Mets, Astros, Tigers and Rangers
Rusty Staub, an original member of the Montreal Expos and one of the team's first superstars, has died. He was 74.
Nicknamed "Le Grande Orange" by Montreal fans for his shock of red hair, which also earned him the handle "Rusty," the right-fielder was traded to the Expos in 1969, before the start of their first season in the majors.
He went on to become one of the club's most popular players ever, especially for a generation of fans who followed the team from the beginning.
The Expos, who were relocated to Washington after the 2004 season, retired his No. 10 jersey in 1993.
The New York Mets confirmed Staub's death in a tweet Thursday morning.
Born Daniel Joseph Staub, the Montreal baseball icon would have turned 74 on Sunday.
Played for 4 teams
While he was an original member of the Expos, he also played for the Mets, Astros, Tigers and Rangers.
A six-time all-star, he recorded 2,716 hits with 292 home runs and 1,466 RBIs during his career.
He retired in 1985 at the age of 41 and was enshrined in the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in 2012.
Staub had battled numerous health issues since leaving the game. He nearly died in 2015 when he suffered a heart attack on a plane. He had reportedly been diagnosed with cellulitis in January and complications led to kidney failure.
According to the New York Daily News, he died early Thursday morning due to multiple organ failure.
His death comes on Major League Baseball's opening day.
