Montreal police investigators are asking for the public's help locating Farahnoz Isrofilova, 13, who went missing in the Saint-Laurent borough Saturday night.

She speaks Russian and very little English.

She's five feet five inches, weighs 110 pounds and has brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a red, long sleeve shirt with a hood, a short sleeve black shirt and blue jeans.

Farahnoz went missing around 10 p.m. from her home located near the intersection of Modugno and Bourgoin streets.

Her family is worried for her safety. She arrived in the province about two months ago and doesn't know the area well.