The Réseau de transport métropolitain began using double-decker trains today on its Deux-Montagnes line in an attempt to curb chronic delays.

The train, with 10 multi-level cars, is a temporary measure while the usual, single level trains are upgraded to better handle the extreme weather.

"We are doing our best to repair them and ensure good service on the Deux-Montagnes line," Elaine Arsenault, a spokesperson for the RTM, told Daybreak.

The new train will have two Montreal-bound departures and one Deux-Montagnes direction departures in the morning, and two Deux-Montagnes direction departures and on Montreal-bound departure in the afternoon.

Last week, the RTM was put on the defensive as commuters complained of delays on multiple lines

The RTM countered that adverse weather conditions had impacted its reliability and it was doing everything possible to resolve the delays.