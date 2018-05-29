4 weekday trains to be cut from Deux-Montagnes line starting in June

Work on Montreal's new light-rail system will mean more commuting woes for those who use the Deux-Montagnes train line starting this summer.

One of two tracks on the south side of the train line will be closed in order to speed up the construction of the $6.3-billion project.

As of June 25, three departures for downtown and one toward the West Island will no longer be in service:

Train 914, leaving from Pierrefonds-Roxboro for downtown at 8:35 a.m.;

Train 902, leaving the Bois-Franc station for downtown at 9 a.m.;

Train 952, leaving the Deux-Montagnes station for downtown at 5:20 p.m.; and

Train 915, leaving from downtown for Pierrefonds-Roxboro at 4:05 p.m.

In addition to the cancellations, the departure times of 23 trains will be modified, as well as three departures on the Mascouche line.

The regional metropolitan transport authority (ARTM) says bus service will be improved in order to accommodate commuters.

Last month, Friday evening and weekend train service on the Deux-Montagnes line was cancelled.

Free OPUS cards as incentive

Starting in 2020, an entire segment of the Deux-Montagnes line, running from Du Ruisseau station to Central station, will be closed for two years.

In a bid to soften the blow for commuters, the ARTM will be handing out 10-ride OPUS cards June 19 and 21, which can be used between June 25 and July 6.

The idea is to get people used to the change in their commuting habits.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the REM took place at the beginning of April. The line is expected to be partially operational by 2021.

The light-rail train project includes 26 stations spanning 67 kilometres, which will link downtown Montreal, the South Shore, the West Island, the airport and the North Shore.

It will operate 20 hours a day, seven days a week.