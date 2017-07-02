The Réseau de transport métropolitain (RTM) is advising people who use the Deux-Montagnes or Mascouche commuter train lines to plan ahead this week, after announcing the cancellation of some departures, effective immediately.

From Monday until Wednesday, inclusively, the following departures are cancelled:

Deux-Montagnes line

Train 926 at 7:18 a.m. leaving from Deux-Montagnes. (July 3 only)

Train 929 at 10:30 a.m. leaving from Gare Centrale. (July 3 only)

Train 932 at 9:00 a.m. leaving from Deux-Montagnes. (July 3 only)

Train 937 at 2:30 p.m. leaving from Gare Centrale. (July 4 & 5)

Train 938 at 11:25 a.m. leaving from Deux-Montagnes. (July 4 & 5)

Mascouche line (July 3,4, & 5)

Train 1202 at 6:17 a.m. leaving from Mascouche.

Train 1207 at 4:43 p.m. leaving from Gare Centrale.

On Monday, shuttle buses will be in place to take commuters from Deux-Montagnes, Grand-Moulin and Sainte-Dorothée stations to Montmorency Metro station at the usual train departure times.

The STM will be accepting RTM train tickets at Montmorency station between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The announcement, posted to the RTM's website Sunday afternoon, said the cancellations were due to "operational constraints."

This comes just two days after Bombardier took over operations at the commuter train agency, formerly the AMT.