Debra Arbec managed to fit a bit of exercise into her usual work day – and it was all for a good cause.

The CBC Montreal anchor joined students from Royal Vale school in N.D.G. Friday afternoon for its 14th annual Jump Rope For Heart event.

The goal was to jump for as long as possible.

While doing so, students raised money for the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

Royal Vale and other schools across the city host the event to every year to encourage a healthy lifestyle.

Over the last decade, students at Royal Vale have raised more than $200,000 for the organization.

According to the Heart and stroke Foundation, one person in seven suffers a heart complication or stroke every minute in Canada.