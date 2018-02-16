It's drop-off time at Royal Vale school in Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, and Michael Mitchell is escorting his 9-year-old son across Somerled Avenue, at the intersection of Royal Avenue.

With no crosswalk at that intersection, and morning rush hour well under way, it's a feat easier said than done.

"So basically, this is like half-pipe snowboarding: it looks pretty easy, until you actually try it," he said, weaving through traffic.

Mitchell is one of many parents in recent years who has complained about the lack of a crosswalk at Royal Avenue and Somerled Avenue. Marla Pinsler has three children at the school, and has seen many near-accidents.

"It is really chaotic, and we've all said, 'Is it going to take a student getting injured or killed for something to change?'"

The corner of Royal Avenue and Somerled Avenue in NDG does not have a pedestrian crosswalk, which some people say creates a dangerous situation for early-morning student drop-offs at nearby Royal Vale school. (Rebecca Ugolini/CBC)

Some improvements to the area may soon be on the way. After Mitchell contacted CBC Daybreak with his concerns, Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce city councillor Peter Mc Queen said the borough aims to create a crosswalk at that intersection as early as the fall.

"This is a destination in eastern NDG with a lot of people walking. It's a school corridor. It's very important when you send your kids to school, or the sports centre there too," said McQueen.

But adding a crosswalk won't be as simple as painting a few lines on the asphalt.

According to safety recommendations from the Quebec Transport Ministry, crosswalks shouldn't be placed less than about 100 metres of each other.

With another crosswalk at the school's second entrance on Draper Avenue, which is one block away, McQueen will need to advocate for an exception to the rule.

"They feel it can confuse drivers to have stop signs too close together. We're saying, nonsense, we have to get over that," said McQueen.