The Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation has announced the passing of noted Montreal lawyer Roy Heenan.

According to the organization, Heenan, 82, passed away on Friday, Feb. 6 after a "long illness."

Heenan was one of the founders of Heenan Blaikie, a prestigious Montreal law firm whose lawyers once included former prime ministers Pierre Elliott Trudeau and Jean Chrétien.

Heenan was also the first chairman of the Board of Directors of The Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation.

The organization writes, "Roy was one of Canada's leading labour lawyers. He had the reputation of being a formidable litigator."

A service will be held at Montreal's St. George's Anglican Church on Friday at 1 p.m.