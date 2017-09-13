At the Roxboro-Pierrefonds commuter train station Wednesday morning, safety was top of mind for many commuters a day after a collision between a train and teenage girl.

Montreal police say the 17-year-old girl was crossing the tracks to catch a train heading downtown when she was grazed by an oncoming train, fell onto the track and was dragged 15 metres.

She suffered multiple injuries to her head and lower body and was taken to hospital in critical condition. Police expect to get an update on her condition early this morning.

A spokesperson for the Réseau transport métropolitain (RTM), which oversees the Greater Montreal area commuter train network, said the organization is not commenting on the incident.

According to Urgences Santé, three other people, including two train conductors, were taken to hospital to be treated for shock. The identity of the third person is not known.

The teenager was crossing at the designated crossing when she fell. There is only one pathway to get across the tracks at that station.

Michel Farahat lives right by the train station and took this photo Tuesday evening after the train hit the teenager. (Submitted by Michel Farahat)

There is a sign warning people to "stop, look and listen" before crossing. Police say the teen was wearing headphones at the time.

Could a barrier prevent similar incidents?

At the station, some said they are more concerned about the behaviour of their fellow commuters than they are about the configuration at the station.

François St-Pierre said the situation is sad, but pointed out the fact that commuters are warned to be careful before they cross.

"You're distracted for two seconds and that's it," he said.

Commuters try to dash across, sometimes without looking, in order to catch a train on the other side.

"There are always people trying to get across and train they're after. Sometimes they run in front of trains. Most of the time people are very prudent and make sure they're safe, but sometimes not," said Geoffrey McKay.

A teenager was crossing the train tracks at this crossing, at Roxboro-Pierrefonds station, when she fell and was dragged by an oncoming train. On the left, a bilingual sign warns people to be aware as they cross. (Lauren McCallum/CBC)

But others say the crossing isn't as safe as it could be. While people are warned to check before they cross, there is nothing to indicate a train is about to pull away from the station.

"It's a simple solution, just put a little gate to warn someone when a train is coming and all this could have been avoided," said Roy Tuazon.