Deriding the SPCA as a "lobby group," Denis Coderre defended his controversial pit bull ban during tonight's English-language mayoral debate.

The incumbent, answering a question about the bylaw passed last year, said his administration choose to put "public safety first."

Projet Montréal leader Valérie Plante countered by saying Coderre had "dropped the ball" on the issue by opting for breed-specific legislation (BSL). Animal rights advocates, including the SPCA, argue BSL unfairly targets types of dogs as opposed to irresponsible owners.

"It has to be [an] animal ownership approach," Plante said, adding that a Projet administration would model its approach to dangerous dogs after Calgary's bylaws.

"I'm hearing a lot of this from the American lobby," Coderre said. Plante cut him short, asking if he considered the SPCA a lobby group.

People gathered at the Oscar Peterson Hall on Concordia's Loyola campus to hear the two candidates debate in English. (CBC)

"That's part of the lobby too," Coderre replied.

"I find it very terrible to call the SPCA a lobby. They've been working for the city," Plante said, ignoring Coderre as he called out "lobby, again" during her answer.

That provided the most spirited exchange in the first half of the debate, though the two candidates also clashed over the welcome tax and public transit.

Coderre questioned how Plante would finance her proposal to cut the welcome tax for families buying homes in the city, suggesting it would benefit the rich. Plante said her party's policy was designed to benefit the middle class.

Coderre on the defensive

Coderre headed into tonight's English-language mayoral debate having spent the day defending himself from allegations that his administration has fostered a culture of silence at city hall.

Earlier Monday, Radio-Canada revealed that several journalists covering city hall experienced intimidation by Coderre or his staff.

Radio-Canada also reported that civil servants and elected officials have been reprimanded for speaking with the media without first consulting the administration.

Asked about those allegations at a news conference, Coderre replied that he has always sought to be transparent with the media.

"We don't systematically ask people to report to us," Coderre said. "That's not true: it's an urban legend."