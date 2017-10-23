Denis Coderre heads into tonight's English-language mayoral debate having spent the day defending himself from allegations his administration has fostered a culture of silence at city hall.

Earlier Monday, Radio-Canada revealed that several journalists covering city hall experienced intimidation by Coderre or his staff.

Watch the debate live here beginning at 7:15 p.m.

Radio-Canada also reported that civil servants and elected officials have been reprimanded for speaking with the media without first consulting the administration.

Asked about those allegations at a news conference, Coderre replied that he has always sought to be transparent with the media.

"We don't systematically ask people to report to us," Coderre said. "That's not true: it's an urban legend."

Coderre will face off against Projet Montréal leader Valérie Plante in the second, and final, debate of the election campaign tonight at the Oscar Peterson Concert Hall at Concordia University's Loyola campus.

The hour-long debate begins at 7:15 p.m. and will be moderated by CJAD's Leslie Roberts.

Last week's French-language debate featured spirited disagreements about the merits of centralizing city services and public funding for a new baseball stadium.

Plante also used the debate to vaunt her proposed new Metro line that would link Montreal North to Lachine, while Coderre championed Montreal's economic growth over the past four years.