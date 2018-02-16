Rosemont closes pools as teen who nearly drowned remains in critical condition

Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie has closed its two public pools to investigate the circumstances of the near drowning of a 13-year-old boy Thursday.

The youth remains in hospital in critical condition after he was found at the bottom of the indoor pool at Centre Père-Marquette.

"All of our thoughts and compassion are with the family and loved ones of the young student," said borough Mayor François William Croteau in a statement.

Urgences-santé said it received a call Thursday morning about a minor in cardiac arrest at the community centre. Paramedics arrived at the scene five minutes later to find the teenager had been pulled out of the water by a lifeguard.

The incident occurred during a gym class at the community centre while the gym teacher and at least one lifeguard were present. There were about 25 students in the class.

There are questions about the circumstances surrounding the incident, and an investigation is underway to determine what happened, according to the borough.

The Rosemont pool will reopen on Saturday.

The pool at Centre Père-Marquette will remain closed until further notice.