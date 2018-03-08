An 85-year-old woman is in hospital in critical condition after she was struck by a car Thursday afternoon in Montreal's east end.

The incident happened at 3:35 p.m. in Rosemont at the corner of Beaubien Street West and Pie-IX Boulevard.

Police say the woman was heading west, crossing Beaubien Street, when the driver of a car turning left to go southbound on Pie-IX Boulevard struck her.

The driver, a 42-year-old woman, was taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

Pie-IX Bouelvard was closed for several hours in both directions between St. Zotique and Bellechasse streets. It reopened at around 7 p.m.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.