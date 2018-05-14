Man gunned down in broad daylight in Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie
A 39-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting this afternoon in the borough of Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie, Montreal police say.
Shooting happened near Bélanger and Garnier streets
A 39-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting this afternoon in the borough of Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie, Montreal police say.
The man was shot while inside a white convertible. Blood could be seen on the driver's door of the vehicle.
Police have set up a security perimeter at the site of the shooting, near the corner of Bélanger and Garnier streets.
A weapon was found at the scene.
Witnesses reported seeing a suspect fleeing the area, said Julien Lévesque, a spokesperson for Montreal police.
He said the victim was taken to hospital.
An investigation is underway.