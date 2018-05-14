Man gunned down in broad daylight in Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie

A 39-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting this afternoon in the borough of Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie, Montreal police say.

The man was shot while inside a white convertible. Blood could be seen on the driver's door of the vehicle.

Police have set up a security perimeter at the site of the shooting, near the corner of Bélanger and Garnier streets.

A weapon was found at the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing a suspect fleeing the area, said Julien Lévesque, a spokesperson for Montreal police.

He said the victim was taken to hospital.

An investigation is underway.