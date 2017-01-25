Eight erotic massage parlours are facing closure as Montreal's Rosemont—La-Petite-Patrie borough cracks down on the businesses.

Last year, the borough investigated 46 establishments and found that at eight of them, there was a discrepancy between the actual and permitted usage.

Letters were sent Wednesday to warn the owners who will be affected. Municipal authorities say the businesses fall into three categories:

Six establishments that will have their certificates of occupancy revoked for non-compliance.

One establishment that applied for a certificate of occupancy, denied because the actual use of the premises would be non-compliant with the regulations.

One establishment that was non-compliant with regulations and didn't have a certificate of occupancy.

"Our objective isn't to solve the problem or participate in the debate on whether it's acceptable to have erotic massage parlours in Montreal. Our work today is to make sure the rules are being followed," said the borough mayor, François Croteau.

Owners face fines and eventual closure if they don't conform to the rules, Croteau said.

As legal proceedings have begun, borough officials say they won't be giving details about the evidence collected.

The borough says at least two massage parlours voluntarily closed their doors last year.

One of Denis Coderre's first actions as Montreal mayor was to crackdown on illicit massage parlours, but a Supreme Court of Canada ruling in late 2013 forced him to put his plans on hold.

A new federal law went into effect that December, recriminalizing brothel owners and clients. Following that, a spokesman for the mayor said city officials, lawyers and local police were in the process of developing an action plan.

A number of residents in the area have complained about businesses, saying they were too close to schools and daycares.