Roseline Filion retires from diving
Air Date: Jan 23, 2017 5:16 PM ET
After winning two Olympic medals Roseline Filion is calling it a career. Her synchronized diving partner Meaghan Benfeito is carrying on. Filion discusses her relationship with Benfeito and what is next for her career.
