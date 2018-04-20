Toddler found dead in Quebec City had been stabbed, police confirm

Quebec City police say they now have the autopsy results for two-year-old Rosalie Gagnon, found dead in a garbage bin Wednesday, confirming she was stabbed to death.

Police are asking residents whose garbage bins have gone missing and who live on or near de Gaulle Avenue to contact 911.

"This could be important information for our investigation," police said in a news release.

Rosalie's body was found in a bin behind a home on de Gaulle in the city's Charlesbourg neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon. The toddler was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police were seen digging through dumpsters and recycling bins on de Gaulle Avenue on Friday afternoon. (Radio-Canada)

Audrey Gagnon, Rosalie's mother, appeared in court Thursday to face charges of breaching probation, obstructing the work of a police officer and mischief.

Const. Cyndi Paré said Gagnon was arrested on suspicion of murder. However, the Crown has not yet said whether she will face additional charges.

"There is no link between the property where the body was found and the child's mother," said Paré.

A bail hearing for Gagnon has been scheduled for next Wednesday.

Digging through dumpsters

Police have been seen digging through dumpsters and recycling bins Friday afternoon.

Police set up a command post located at 2900 De Loiret Boulevard in Quebec City's Beauport borough. (Cathy Senay/Radio-Canada)

They have also set up a command post at 2900 De Loiret Boulevard in the Beauport borough.

Anyone with pertinent information to the case is asked to go there to meet homicide investigators.