Mother of toddler found dead in Quebec City is lone suspect, police say

While the mother of 2-year-old Rosalie Gagnon has not been charged in her death, Quebec City police say they do not expect to make any other arrests.

The toddler's body was found in a garbage bin at a suburban home last Wednesday. She had been stabbed to death.

Police said they have recommended that Crown charge her mother, Audrey Gagnon, with murder, but no such charges have been laid.

Investigators are still analyzing a knife found over the weekend about a kilometre away from where the girl's body was discovered.

Gagnon, 23, remains in custody, charged with breaching probation, obstructing the work of a police officer and mischief.

She was questioned along with an unidentified man last week. The man was released and is not facing charges.

Gagnon is expected to appear in a Quebec City courtroom Wednesday for a bail hearing.