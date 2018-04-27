Quebec City mother charged with 2nd-degree murder in toddler's death

The mother of a two-year-old girl who died in Quebec City last week has been charged with second-degree murder and committing an indignity to a dead body.

Audrey Gagnon is set to appear in court this morning to face the charge in connection with the death of Rosalie Gagnon.

The toddler's body was found in a garbage bin at a suburban home last Wednesday. Police say she had been stabbed to death.

A knife was found over the weekend about a kilometre away from where the girl's body was discovered.

Gagnon, 23, was already in custody after being charged with breaching probation, obstructing the work of a police officer and mischief.