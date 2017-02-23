A 60-year-old Iranian Montrealer set to be deported back to Iran next week will plead her case in a federal court today.

Roghayeh Azizi Mirmahaleh spent three years in an Iranian prison for political activism. Her husband was executed in Iran before she moved to Canada five years ago.

Her application for refugee status was denied and last month, a Canadian immigration officer decided it's safe to send her back to Iran. She is scheduled to return Feb. 28.

Her daughter Sahar Bahrami is sick with worry, fearing her mother could face torture or even death back in Iran.

She is pleading with the federal government to let her mother stay.

"Iranian regime, they executed my father. They took away my father forever from me. I ask Canada — don't do this for me, don't separate my mother from me," she said.

Azizi Mirmahaleh's federal court hearing will be followed by another hearing this afternoon about her detention.

Canadian border service agents detained her Tuesday at the immigration detention centre in Laval after she said her safety would be threatened if she were deported.

Political support

Both municipal and provincial politicians have come forward in support of Azizi Mirmahaleh.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre said he's been making calls to immigration officials in Ottawa, hoping for a last-minute intervention.

Quebec Immigration Minister Kathleen Weil said Wednesday said that this case is a humanitarian one.

"I would call on compassion by the minister and to stop taking risks with her life and security," Weil said.

Quebec Immigration Minister Kathleen Weil is calling for compassion in the case of Roghayeh Azizi Mirmahaleh. (CBC)

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Ahmed Hussen will ultimately make the decision if Azizi Mirmahaleh stays in Canada or is deported.

He told reporters Wednesday that he wasn't able to comment on individual cases.

He did say, however, that there is a pre-risk removal assessment done on people set to be deported.

"It's focused on the individual and the risk that they would face going back to country X or Y," Hussen said.