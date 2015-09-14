The Montreal visual effects studio Rodeo FX brought home a second Creative Arts Emmy Award for its work on the hit series Game of Thrones.
The award recognizes the studio's work for the ninth episode of the series' latest season, titled "Dance of Dragons".
Although the main awards ceremony will take place this Saturday, the Creative Arts awards recognize technical achievements in the business and are presented a week before.
Rodeo FX worked on more than 200 effects for the show's fifth season. The taking down of the statue from the top of the pyramid of the city of Meereen was one of them.
For the fourth straight year, Game of Thrones has won a Creative Arts award for best visual effects. It has won eight of these awards so far.
It also leads the upcoming awards with 24 nominations. In December 2014, Rodeo FX announced it will open a second studio in Los Angeles.
