Robert Poëti becomes latest Liberal minister to announce he won't run again

Robert Poëti is the latest Quebec MNA to announce he won't be running for re-election this fall.

Poëti, a Liberal MNA in the Marguerite-Bourgeoys riding and the Minister for Integrity in Public Procurement and for Information Resources, said he's leaving public office to make room for "next generation."

"I've always said it: I'm not the past, I'm the present, and the future is in the next generation," he wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday morning announcing his decision.

The election is scheduled for Oct. 1.

A former police officer, Poëti was first elected in Marguerite-Bourgeoys in 2012.

He held various posts during his years in office, including transport minister, minister responsible for the Montreal region from 2014 to 2016, and member of the committee on public finance.

On Wednesday, he thanked the voters in his riding, his family and friends, and other members of Quebec's Liberal caucus for this support over the years.

"After six years of service to the citizens at the National Assembly and hard work for a better Quebec, I will take on new challenges," he said in his Facebook post.

​Several Liberal MNAs drop out of the race

Poëti is the latest Liberal cabinet minister to announce he would not seek re-election.

Jean-Marc Fournier, a senior cabinet minister responsible for Canadian Relations and the Canadian Francophonie, said in March he wouldn't run either.

Quebec's Justice Minister Stéphanie Vallée who has represented a riding in Gatineau since 2007, also said she wouldn't be a candidate.

The latest opinion polls ahead of the October election show Premier Philippe Couillard's Liberals trailing the Coalition Avenir Québec in popular support.

The polls, carried out in April, showed the CAQ holding between 30 and 34 per cent support in the province, compared to 29 to 30 per cent support for the Liberals.