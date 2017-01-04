It's hectic in Rivka Cymbalist's Outremont café, where she bounds around, overseeing operations and packing simultaneously.

She will soon be volunteering in a refugee camp in Greece.

After a flurry of activity, including a successful fundraising campaign, she leaves on Sunday.

Cymbalist has been a doula — someone who helps pregnant women from conception to childbirth — for 20 years.

After reading first-hand accounts of people fleeing Aleppo, she decided to use her skills to help displaced Syrian mothers.

"It just got very personal for me. I realized it was mothers and babies, and that's the population I work with," she said.

She's joining the ranks of volunteers with Nurture Project International. Her focus will be supporting women in breastfeeding, which could be a matter of life or death in situations where formula is not readily available.

"Breastfeeding actually keeps (newborns) alive," said Cymbalist.

"Human milk keeps those babies alive. Whereas formula, it's complicated, the water's dirty, there isn't enough supply."

Fundraiser surpasses goal

Cymbalist has a history of working with low-income and marginalized mothers, many of them refugees or recent immigrants, after starting the organization Montreal Birthing Companions in 2003.

In her work with Montreal Birthing Companions, doula Rivka Cymbalist helped many low-income moms through their pregnancy and birth free of charge. (Submitted by Rivka Cymbalist)

Her large network helped raised the funds necessarily for her ticket to Athens, accommodation, food and transport.

Two weeks later, she's still receiving regular donations, even though she's surpassed her fundraising goal.

Cymbalist is encouraging people to continue donating, saying those extra donations will go towards providing support for people on the ground.