Rimouski has been added to the list of 13 cities where the province of Quebec will send government-assisted refugees to settle.

Immigration Minister Kathleen Weil made the announcement Wednesday in Rimouski, just two days after she announced that private sponsorship applications would be put on ice, to deal with the growing backlog.

By the end of June, 2019, 200 refugees — including but not exclusively Syrians — will be settled in the community 300 kilometres northeast of Quebec City. The first 40 people are expected to arrive by June 30, 2017.

Unlike privately sponsored refugees who are given financial and social support by individuals or groups, government-sponsored refugees are often chosen from refugee camps located in countries bordering Syria, such as Jordan.

Speaking on Quebec AM Thursday, Veil said it was important to strike a balance between private and publicly sponsored refugees.

"We follow the vision of the UNHCR [United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees]," she said.

"They tell us that it's very important that government and societies take those that are in these camps. The children often haven't been in schools for two, three, four, five years."

Weil defended her government's decision not to accept any more new applications for private sponsorships after Jan. 26.

"If you've got 10,000 people waiting, it's obvious those 10,000 people aren't going to be arriving in Quebec in 2017," she said.

"Why take on more, when we know that they wouldn't be admissible before 2020?"

Integrating refugees in regions a challenge

Weil acknowledged that keeping new refugees in the regions can be a challenge.

"That's why it is so important for the community to be involved and engaged in the process," she said.

The minister said the province has given an additional $300,000 to the Rimouski organization Accueil et intégration Bas-Saint-Laurent, to expand the agency's capacity for French-language training and integration services.

"One-quarter to one-third are children or youth that will be registered in schools," Weil said. "They learn the language very fast. They end up being interpreters for their parents, even though the parents are in French language courses."

"The success rate is very high among the children."

The other challenge is making sure that the social and health needs of the newly arrived refugees are met, she said.

"Some of them have lived very traumatic situations; they've been in camps. So the government-assisted refugees tend to be more vulnerable."

Rimouski has been asking to be a refugee settlement location for some time. Former mayor Éric Forest, newly appointed to the Senate, was on hand for the announcement.

He said it was a good news for the community and that all people in Rimouski have a "responsibility as human beings" to welcome refugees and help them settle.

List of communities where government-sponsored refugees are settled: