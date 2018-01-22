Residents of Rigaud, Que., filled the room at a special municipal council meeting to discuss the city's budget tonight — and many were angry.

The municipality's 2018 budget proposal, which was presented last week, showed a proposed base property tax increase of about 10 per cent.

But while municipal council voted on the proposed budget at tonight's meeting, they did not vote on issues related to taxes.

After residents reacted negatively to the property tax hike proposal, it was announced just hours before the meeting to push the rate hike decision to a later date.

'We're listening,' says mayor

"The message that we're passing on to the citizens is that we heard them, we're listening, and we've decided to restart the process," said Rigaud Mayor Hans Gruenwald Jr.

Last week, he said the proposed tax increase was needed, pointing to the cost of last spring's flooding and new expenses in the city's budget.

Still, one person was frustrated by the lack of communication from the town.

"What's it take to ask us? He can send us a text, we can maybe leave messages on their Facebook page, or at the town hall," said Rigaud resident William Bradley.

"It's completely closed off to us."

Gruenwald Jr. couldn't say when the new tax rate will be announced.