The street in front of Manon St-Ours's home looks more like a lake.

It's been submerged for the last week.

But life goes on and her children still have to go to school.

So she brings them in a rowboat.

Tous les moyens sont bons pour que les enfants des familles sinistrées à Rigaud aillent à l'école 🙂 hehe #rcmtl pic.twitter.com/py09bUHb9F — @pascalrobidas

"We don't have a choice because my little guy has to go to school. We're having fun with a little boat," St-Ours said.

The overflowing Ottawa River in Rigaud, which is about 25 kilometres west of Montreal, didn't cause any damage to St-Ours's home.

"The kids have been anxious because they can't go outside to play. But besides that, we're making it work."

The street in front of St-Ours's home is still flooded, so the family uses a boat to get around. (Radio-Canada)

St-Ours and other residents are eager for clean-up operations to begin.

The rain subsided in recent days and water levels have receded by 12 centimetres in the last 24 hours.

​​"There's tons of stuff, it's heavy and it comes out of the river. It doesn't smell very nice and it's sitting on your property. So where is it all going to go and who's going to take it away?" said Gail Crissinger.

According to the municipality, clean-up operations should begin in the coming days — and officials from neighbouring Ontario have offered to lend a hand.

Water levels in Rigaud have receded, but there are still about a dozen homes that remain flooded. (CBC)

"It's the Canadian spirit. They are there and they called. It's not me who chased them. They chased us and said, 'Say the word and we will get people together and help,'" said Rigaud Mayor Hans Gruenwald. "I find this energizing to see we can work together like this when there are such situations."

Information sessions this weekend

Residents affected by the flooding will be able to speak with government officials on Friday and Saturday.

The province will hold meetings to inform homeowners about compensation for damages.

Gruenwald said counsellors will also be brought in to provide support.

"Some of these people require psychological support because some of them went away and came back, 'Oh my God, look at the mess.' When you're of a certain age, it's more difficult to deal with these things," he said.