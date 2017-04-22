Provincial police officers and firefighters are gearing up to knock on the doors of Rigaud residents who have yet to evacuate their homes Saturday morning after much of the Quebec municipality was flooded.

Rigaud was the hardest hit town as heavy rain battered several parts of southwestern Quebec.

The town declared a state of emergency Thursday afternoon, urging residents to leave their homes.

Of the approximately 340 residences affected, about 140 have decided to ignore the evacuation order, some in an attempt to save their belongings.

About 20 Rigaud firefighters and 16 Sûreté du Québec officers are set to visit the occupied residences.

Two buses have been deployed to assist those who are incapable of leaving their homes on their own.

"I'm safe here so I'm not going to leave my house," said Rigaud resident Suzanne Labrie.

Rigaud resident Suzanne Labrie says she doesn't feel the need to evacuate her home. (Radio-Canada)

Labrie's floors are wet, but not flooded, she told Radio-Canada, and her house still had electricity and functioning toilets despite being surrounded by water.

She added that the residence has enough bottled water and her sons installed sandbags around the house – "I'm okay, I have everything I need."

Rigaud officials ordered residents in the flood zones not to drink their well water as septic tanks are likely contaminating nearby artesian wells.

They are urging residents to use bottled water. If people can't access bottled water, they can consume their well water only if it is clear and has been boiled for at least one minute.

Two other Quebec municipalities, Pontiac and Saint-André-Avellin, have declared a state of emergency over the floods.