The town of Rigaud, west of Montreal, is threatening to fine residents up to $5,000 if they defy the municipal evacuation order.

Six neighbourhoods in the town have been under the order, issued in response to the severe flooding in the area, since Sunday.

The Sûreté du Québec has been enforcing it all week, visiting homes and ordering people out, but some residents refuse to leave.

In a news release issued Thursday, the town said anyone who ignores the directive and stays in their home, or returns to an area targeted by the order will be fined $1,000 for a first offence. Repeat offenders face fines up to a maximum of $5,000.

"The town is reiterating to its citizens the importance of this measure and of respecting it as long as it's in effect, in the interest of their security and that of the firefighters and others who have been working nonstop for days to help," the release said.

Rigaud added it can't guarantee that residents in badly flooded areas will have access to emergency services should they need it.

High water levels on the Ottawa River flooded Rigaud, Que. This photo was taken from a helicopter on May 7. (Gabriel Demers/Radio-Canada)

Too heavy-handed?

But resident Richard Fournier said he believes the town is being "ridiculous" and too heavy-handed in its approach.

He said officials are preventing people from getting to their homes to check on pets left behind, or open windows to stop the spread of mould.

SQ officers have set up checkpoints where they are questioning motorists to make sure they aren't headed to restricted areas.

Rigaud checkpoint. Residents under forced evacuation due to #floods not allowed through. Could get fines up to $5000 pic.twitter.com/qSNI9yisie — @salimah_shivji

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard has said that while he understands people may not want to abandon their homes, it's important that they leave if authorities ask them to.

On Tuesday, Mayor Hans Gruenwald Jr. said though he has been criticized for signing the evacuation order, he is fine with his decision.

"If at the end of all this, we get through this ordeal without loss of life, I will call that a success," he said.