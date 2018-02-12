Months after Mélissa Blais, a 34-year-old mother of two, went missing, mystery still shrouds her disappearance as Quebec provincial police continue in their search.

Though the Sûreté du Québec called off ground and water searches two weeks after Blais disappeared Nov. 2, they have established six command posts in Louiseville, about 33 kilometres southwest of Trois-Rivières and where she was last seen, inviting those with information to stop by.

Three of them were set up in the last week.

Those efforts have already led to new information both from people stopping by and from calls to the police hotline, which is still being reviewed by investigators.

A $5,000 reward put up by the local Sun Youth has also given the case new momentum.

Six command posts have been set up in Louiseville since Mélissa Blais disappeared in November 2017, three of them in the last week. (Marie-Pier Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

Police believe finding her black Toyota Corolla, could help them solve the case.

"What's special about this is that we still haven't found her car," said Sgt. Hugo Fournier, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec. "That's not common at all."

Search called off due to weather

Blais is a real estate agent and worked at a bar in Berthierville.

She was last seen leaving a bar in Louiseville about 10 kilometres west of her home.

Police divers used sonar equipment on waterways in the Mauricie region in central Quebec, including the St. Lawrence River and Rivière du Loup.

With no sign of Blais or her car, they called the search off two weeks later, as the weather got colder and less accommodating.

Sun Youth is giving up to $5,000 to anyone with information that could lead to Mélissa Blais. (Radio-Canada)

Fournier said police are asking people in surrounding areas to check their properties and any type of sheds, like garden sheds, barns or garages, where the car or any trace of Blais could be hidden.

Anyone with information about Blais's disappearance is asked to contact the SQ at 1-800-659-4264.