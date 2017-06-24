To say the late 1960s altered how we see and think about the world is something of an understatement, as a new exhibit at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts makes graphically clear.

Movements led by predominantly young activists for peace, black civil rights, women's rights, gay rights and environmental rights turned people power into a political force for equality, freedom and justice.

Harlem Peace March, 1967 (© Builder Levy). Dissent is one of the central themes of the exhibit. (MMFA)

It was a period of radical, transformative thought that exploded our understanding of what is right, what is possible and what counts as art.

The dynamism and profound cultural impact of that brief, creative period is the focus of the MMFA's Revolution, which runs until Oct. 9th.

The exhibit was originally curated by the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. (MMFA / Denis Farley.)

Originally curated by the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, the 700-piece, multimedia exhibit explores the interplay between music, fashion, photography, film, art, design and literature alongside the social upheaval of the years spanning 1966 to 1970.

While it maintains much of its original focus, the MMFA has tailored Revolution to include some Quebec content focusing on Expo 67 and the early sovereignty movement, all with a nod to made-in-Quebec music from the period.

A room dedicated to Woodstock invites visitors to flake out on a beanbag and immerse themselves in the sights and concert-level sounds of the legendary 1969 music festival. (Stephen Smith / CBC)

Music is central to Revolution, just as it was to the period it examines. Visitors are provided with headsets that play period songs related the exhibit's six "immersive environments" — the Counterculture, Swinging London, Dissent, Festivals, Consumption and Communes, the Environment and Computing.

The Beatles are everywhere at the MMFA's Revolution exhibit. These four lithographs were done in 1967 by Richard Avedon and are part of the Victoria and Albert Museum's collection. (Stephen Smith / CBC)

The Beatles, of course, are front and centre, as they were in the consciousness of the time, and John Lennon looms largest of all.

The 700-piece, multimedia exhibit explores the interplay between music, fashion, photography, film, art, design and literature. (MMFA / Denis Farley)

The exhibit draws its name and inspiration from the title of Lennon's provocative 1968 song that expressed his mounting ambivalence with how the social revolution was unfolding, namely its escalating use of violence.

Revolution's Dissent gallery examines the revolutionary movements of the era, including the Black Panther Party. These posters were designed by Corita Kent (left) and Emory Douglas.

While celebrating the link between creativity and social change, Revolution is also a reminder that progress is not a given, but something you have to fight to achieve.

The work of Quebec artist Pierre Ayot (1943-1995) is also featured in the exhibit, including his 1967's Ma mère revenant de son shopping. (MBAM / Brian Merrett)

The exhibit's British curators, Victoria Broackes and Geoffrey Marsh, said the parallels between the dramatic events of the late 1960s and the present moment are impossible to miss, and worth reflecting on.

"With momentous political upheaval across the West, it is a perfect time to consider how the finished and unfinished revolutions of the Sixties have changed how we live today and affected the way we think about tomorrow," they wrote in an introduction to the exhibit.

Revolution is on at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts until Oct. 9, 2017. The MMFA is open both June 24th and July 1st.