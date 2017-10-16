Quebec provincial police have opened a homicide investigation into the slaying of one of their former members.

Police identified the victim today as Norbert Fortin, 64, a retired officer who lived alone in a rural area.

Police say family members found a body inside his home on Sunday morning in the municipality of Sainte-Hedwidge, in the Lac-Saint-Jean region.

Sûreté du Québec Sgt. Jean Tremblay says crime scene technicians and investigators have taken over the home after police declared the death a homicide.

Tremblay says the area is a small village of about 800, but the victim's home was in an area where homes are mostly spread out.

Fortin had been retired for some time and had worked at the nearby station in Roberval, about 260 kilometres north of Quebec City.