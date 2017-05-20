Montrealers will be opening up their homes, porches, kitchens and hearts to serve food to people across the city for Restaurant Day, Saturday.

It's an annual international event where residents are encouraged to pioneer their very own pop-up restaurant and try being a restaurateur for the day.

Dana Gavanski will be opening up her home in the Plateau to strangers. She will be serving what she calls a mix of Serbian and Yugoslavian food.

This is the second time she's participating in the event. Last year Gavanski said she was caught off guard after her Facebook page listed over 200 people who were interested in attending the event.

She expects the same numbers and long lines this year.

"We were just so uncertain of how to go about. But this year, we're much more prepared," said Gavanski.

A family affair

Gavanski has some veterans on her side.

Her mother Ella Fleshch and her grandmother Danica Boškovic, both of whom immigrated from former Yugoslavia, to Vancouver, and then from Vancouver to Montreal.

Flasch described her kitchen "a small bohemian house" where "everyone was welcome."

"For me the kitchen was the heart of our home," said Fleshch.

The family will be serving goulash, pasul prebranac (baked beans) and cevapčići (Serbian beef sausage).

But those are just some of many other Serbian and Yugoslavian inspired meals and sweets on the menu.

Boškovic does not speak English, but granddaughter Gavanski translated for her animportant message to Daybreak host Mike Finnerty: her secret ingredient is love.

