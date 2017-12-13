One man is in hospital suffering from hypothermia after a boat carrying five men capsized on the St. Lawrence River near Quebec City around noon.

A team of rescue divers from the Quebec City fire department and first responders were still on the scene, on the water near l'Anse au Foulon, southwest of the Plains of Abraham, early this afternoon.

One man was caught in the current and was in the water for nearly 30 minutes before being rescued. He was unconscious when he was pulled from the water, according to Radio-Canada.

Five men are safe after their boat sank on the St. Lawrence River this afternoon. (Pascal Poinlane/Radio-Canada)

The fire department said that man has been transported to a nearby hospital, where he is being treated for hypothermia.

The other four men who'd been aboard the boat were able to swim toward shore.

It is not yet known what caused the boat to capsize.