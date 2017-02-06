A stretch of Montreal's $5.5-billion light-rail project will be built on highly contaminated ground, Radio-Canada has learned.

About 500 metres of train track going through the Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood will have to be tunnelled through a former dumping ground.

A study by the City of Montreal found there are close to a million and a half litres of oil contaminated with PCBs in the area, along the St. Lawrence River between the Champlain and Victoria bridges. It was used as a dump for 150 years.

The train's route will bring it over the new Champlain Bridge, along Marc Cantin Street and then underground near the Mel's movie studios.

In order to do that, a 500-metre long part of the tunnel will have to be built right through the contaminated land.

A spokesman for CPDQ Infra, the Caisse de dépôt subsidiary responsible for the project, said it is aware of the problem but that it's too early to determine how the work will be carried out.

He also said dealing with the issue won't affect the total cost of the project.

Containing the contamination

Alfred Jaouich, a professor in the department of earth and atmospheric sciences at UQAM, says he is in favour of the train, but that everyone involved will have to be very careful.

He says the rock underneath is not stable and could crack, meaning contamination could easily spread.

Environmentalist and Green Party deputy leader Daniel Green says he isn't against the project either, but wants guarantees the work won't contaminate the river.

He said he is also worried about the effects of toxic fumes on workers who will excavate the site.

The city says it is aware of the issue and has been working on cleaning up the site for 25 years.

It says any company hoping to work there will have to respect the provincial laws in place, and that includes CDPQ Infra.

The 67-kilometre rail line would connect 24 stations across Laval, the South Shore and the West Island, with the first trains scheduled to roll by 2020.