Religious order in Quebec City asks to exhume remains of 600 nuns

A Quebec judge is deliberating on whether a religious order in Quebec City can exhume the remains of nearly 600 nuns.

The Servants of the Holy Heart of Mary have been established in Quebec since the late 19th century.

With dwindling numbers and only 157 nuns still living in their six-storey convent in Quebec City's Beauport neighbourhood, the order's provincial treasurer, Sister Gilberte Laflamme, said they have no alternative but to move out and sell the land.

Laflamme said leaving the cemetery is as painful for the remaining nuns as moving away from the building that has been their home for decades, because the women buried there were like family.

"It's really heartbreaking to leave them. We knew those sisters. We lived with them. We loved them," she said.

"There are a lot of feelings there. I see sisters who go there every day to pray," Laflamme said, comparing the move to turning an entire page of history.

Common thread

Laflamme said many other religious communities have been forced to make similar decisions.

"It's the same problem all over Quebec. There is not a lot of recruitment. People age, and we have to leave," she said.

The sisters of the Servants of the Holy Heart of Mary have asked for court authorization to exhume and move the remains of the 601 women who have been buried in their Beauport cemetery. (Radio-Canada) The cemetery was not only the resting place for deceased nuns from that convent, but also served as a burial ground for members of the congregation from across Canada.

Lawyers for the congregation made the official request to exhume the remains before a Quebec Superior Court justice on Thursday. That request includes a list of the names of the 586 nuns and 15 laywomen who were laid to rest in the cemetery between 1941 and 2016.

The judge is deliberating and should make his decision in the coming weeks.

Offer to purchase

The estimated value of the congregation's property is $19.3 million. Laflamme said a buyer has made an offer to purchase it, but there are still hoops to jump through before the sale becomes final, including obtaining a zoning change.

The sisters plan to start moving out at the end of September.

The whole process could take more than a month because many of them are frail and sick.

They are to move to a private care home, Aux Jardins d'Évangéline, built in collaboration with the Ursulines religious order.

How to move 600 coffins?

Pending the court's approval, the plan is to move most of the remains to a private lot in the Saint-Charles cemetery.

The general manager of the cemetery corporation, François Chapdelaine, said while they've been responsible for five major exhumations in the past decade, having to displace the remains of 600 individuals is no small task.

The Servants of the Holy Heart of Mary cemetery in Beauport holds the history of the religious order: All but a few of of the order's Canadian nuns are buried there. (Radio-Canada)

"You have to be very meticulous with the older graves," said Chapdeleine, comparing the operation to archeological work.

"We do it with a lot of respect and care."

While the coffins of those who died most recently can be more easily moved, the bones exhumed from older graves must be carefully marked, to preserve their identity in the new burial place.​

"We know people are attached, that this decision isn't made lightly," Chapdelaine said.

For 58 of the 601 dead, it will be the second time their remains have been moved, after having being exhumed in the 1960s from a cemetery in Limoilou and brought to the one in Beauport.

"These bones had already been regrouped in an ossuary so it isn't their first trip, so to speak," Chapdeleine said.

"We hope it will be their last."