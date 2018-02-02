Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume says the government needs to break up Air Canada's monopoly on regional air transportation if it wants to bring down the price of plane tickets.

Labeaume was speaking in Lévis, Que., on Friday, at a regional air summit to find solutions to lower the price of plane tickets outside Quebec's major cities.

"There is an elephant in the room," Labeaume said. "We talk about many things, but the main problem is Air Canada's monopoly."

Labeaume's comments come after the Federation of Quebec Municipalities (FQM) announced Friday it had reached a deal with Air Canada.

Passengers flying to Quebec's regional airports will be able to buy a series of 10 one-way tickets for $324, or 20 tickets for $249, including taxes.

The tickets must be used within a 12-month period. They can be used for a flight to any destination in Quebec, as well as to Wabush, N.L.

Labeaume was unimpressed, saying Air Canada often drops prices when new carriers try to break into their market.

"They are going to hike up the prices in two weeks," he said.

Advance tickets don't help: MNA

After discussions with the FQM last fall, Air Canada also offered reduced prices for tickets bought in advance, from 21 to 60 days before the travel date.

'Do you really think people who need to travel for medical reasons will buy their tickets 12 months ahead of time?' - Lorraine Richard, MNA for Duplessis

Lorraine Richard, the MNA for the Duplessis riding on Quebec's North Shore, said such advance-purchase deals don't reflect the needs of the population.

"Do you really think people who need to travel for medical reasons will buy their tickets 12 months ahead of time?" Richard asked. "It makes no sense."

More flights, fewer taxes

Jonathan Lapierre, mayor of the Magdalen Islands and vice-president of the FQM, welcomed the new agreement with Air Canada.

"It's a step in the right direction, and it's what had to be done," Lapierre said, stressing that there also needs to be an increase in the number of flights in and out of small airports.

"Regional air transportation is an essential service for the Magdalen Islands," Lapierre said, adding many other regions are also reliant on airlines.

Jonathan Lapierre, the mayor of the Magdalen Islands, hopes the federal and provincial governments will slash the taxes imposed on plane tickets. (Radio-Canada)

"For example, in emergency situations, or to support the tourism industry, we need a better collaboration between the different carriers to answer everyone's needs."

The cost of a return flight from the archipelago to Montreal hovers around $600. However, Lapierre said, a large portion of the ticket price goes to taxes, which he is asking the federal and provincial governments to lower.

Minister of Transport Véronyque Tremblay and Premier Philippe Couillard are expected to make an announcement on that front by the day's end.

Cheapest tickets found Feb. 2 for flights on Feb. 11

Gaspé - Montreal — one-way: $401.40; taxes and fees: $74.40.

Gaspé - Quebec City — one-way: $369.21; taxes and fees: $70.21.

Sept-Îles - Rouyn-Noranda — one-way: $447.39; taxes and fees: $65.39.

Cheapest tickets found Feb. 2 for flights on April 15