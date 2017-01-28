Canada should revisit a pact that considers the United States safe for refugees now that U.S. President Donald Trump has put a hold on allowing them into the country, says the head of a prominent Canadian refugee rights organization.

Trump's executive order suspends the entry of Syrian refugees to the United States until his administration determines whether allowing their admission is "consistent with the national interest."

It also puts a four-month hold on the U.S. refugee program and bars anyone travelling to the U.S. from the Muslim-majority countries of Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Libya, Sudan and Somalia for the next 90 days, at least. It also affects non-U.S.citziens who hold dual citizenship with those countries — for example, Iranian-born Canadians.

Trump defended the sweeping bans, saying his administration needs time to develop more stringent screening processes for refugees, immigrants and visitors in order to fight "radical Islamic terrorists."

Safe third country?

Calling the order "frightening" and "devoid of compassion," Mitchell Goldberg, president of the Canadian Association of Refugee Lawyers, said the Canadian government should respond to Trump's order by revisiting its Safe Third Country Agreement with the United States.

The 2004 pact effectively bars anyone entering Canada via the U.S. from claiming refugee status at the border. The agreement makes exceptions for people who have relatives in Canada, people who make a claim at an airport or inland office, and for children.

"The presumption is that the United States is a safe country so they don't need to request protection in Canada if they can already request asylum, protection or refugee status in the United States," Goldberg said.

"Clearly the United States appears to be on a path of being unsafe for many refugees. From those seven countries, to begin with, but there might be many others added as well."

Refugee advocates have been critical of the Safe Third Country Agreement since its inception. Goldberg said it has had the effect of forcing many refugees claimants to take riskier paths into Canada.

"Some people are desperate to get across the border to make a claim, and I think that desperation is increasing many times over because of Trump's executive decrees."

In Quebec, the number of people claiming refugee status after crossing illegally from the U.S. has spiked in recent years, according to data from Canada's Border Service Agency.

Leadership role in 'refugee protection' for Canada

A tweet by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Saturday encouraged refugees to consider Canada, which he said would welcome them "regardless of your faith."

Janet Dench, executive director of the Canadian Council for Refugees, said Canada will need to fill some of the void left by the United States. The U.S. has been a global leader in the protection of refugees, she said, and the fallout from Trump's decree targeting seven majority-Muslim countries will be "devastating."

"I think this development only makes it more important that Canada play a leadership role in refugee protection," she said.

"We can't fill the vacuum left by the U.S., obviously, but we should certainly do what we can."

That feeling was echoed by Goldberg.

"I think we can do a lot more to make up for the cruel policies of the United States," he said. "I think we can do a lot more to resettle more refugees from places like Syria and Yemen."