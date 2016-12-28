Armed with vacuums, brushes and dusters, staff at McGill's Redpath Museum make sure items like dinosaur fossils and taxidermied birds stay clean and free of dust.

It's not an easy job, with nearly 450,000 thousand pieces in the museum's collection.

But according to Anthony Howell, the collections manager for the natural history division at the Redpath, it can be rewarding.

"Why wouldn't I love the job? I come to work every day, I get to handle material that you otherwise wouldn't be able to handle and see things that I wouldn't otherwise be able to see," said Howell.

Howell cleans about 200 to 400 pieces by hand himself a year. He took CBC Montreal behind the scenes at the museum to show what it takes.