The Red Cross will provide $4 million to households affected by the flooding in Quebec and Ontario.

Eligible registered households will each receive $600 in the coming days.

Close to $3 million of the total being provided will go to more than 5,200 households in Quebec, while roughly $1 million will go to 1,600 households in Ontario.

"Thanks to the generosity of Canadians, partners and businesses, the Red Cross is able to provide direct financial assistance to flooded or evacuated families," Conrad Sauvé, president and CEO of the Canadian Red Cross, said in a statement.

"In the weeks to come, the Red Cross will provide recovery assistance for the people most affected by this disaster, based on their needs."

Record rainfall in April caused extensive flooding across Quebec and in parts of Ontario.

On Wednesday, Quebec's Liberal government increased the amount of money residents can receive in compensation for damage to their flooded homes to a maximum of $200,000.

Under the new rules, all owners or tenants of homes affected by the spring flooding in April and May are eligible for compensation.