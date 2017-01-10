The suspension of Quebec's privately sponsored refugee application process means a loss of hope for groups and individuals wanting to bring family or friends to Canada, said the executive director of a Montreal refugee organization.

Paul Clarke, executive director of Action Réfugiés Montreal, said he's preparing for "difficult" conversations with would-be clients seeking to bring their loved ones to Canada.

As of January 26, it will be impossible to submit an application in Quebec to privately sponsor a refugee.

Before a 2015 promise to bring Syrian refugees to the province, Quebec had been accepting around 500 privately sponsored refugees a year, often from places like Afghanistan or Eritrea.

That number now sits between 4,000 to 5,000 per year.

On Monday, a missive from Immigration Minister Kathleen Weil's office said the province is experiencing a massive backlog processing refugee applications.

Syrians evacuated from the embattled Syrian city of Aleppo during a ceasefire arrive at a refugee camp last month in Rashidin, near Idlib, Syria. (The Associated Press)

More than 10,000 applications have been accepted by the province and are awaiting approval from the federal government.

Three-quarters of them are for Syrian refugees — and the government is committing to seeing those applications through.

"We will continue to respect our humanitarian commitment by welcoming refugees from all backgrounds in accordance with the Quebec immigration plan for 2017," said Weil in a statement.

On CBC's Daybreak, Clarke said he'd like to see a reorganization of the program to make it sustainable in the long term.

"We're hoping that the suspension is only for a certain length of time," said Clarke.

Last month, the federal government said it would limit the filing of new refugee applications sponsored by the private sector for 2017, as it has become increasingly difficult for the government to process files within a reasonable time frame.

As of December 31, Quebec had welcomed 7,431 Syrian refugees, just over the target of 7,300 set for 2015-2016.

Suspension makes people 'a little more desperate'

Action Réfugiés Montreal wants a reorganization of the refugee-sponsorship program to accompany temporary suspension — and .

Clarke said his office submits about 100 sponsorship applications per year — averaging 2.2 people per application — but the demand from people hoping to sponsor refugees is much higher.

For his organization alone, there's a multi-year waiting list for people wanting their help to go the sponsorship application process. And once the application is submitted, the process is expected to last another five years.

Sponsors who filed applications in 2011 are only now seeing their sponsored refugees arrive, said Clarke.

"In some ways, we operate on hope, and not being able to submit a file reduces the hope and makes people a little more desperate," he added.