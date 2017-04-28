A 51-year-old woman is in hospital with upper-body stab wounds after she was allegedly stabbed by her daughter inside a duplex in Rivière-des-Prairies.

"For now, [based on] the information that was gathered by police officers, it seems that the two were a mother and a daughter," said Montreal police spokesman Jean-Pierre Brabant.

According to police, the stabbing happened after a fight broke out Friday evening, shortly after 8 p.m., inside a home on 64th Avenue near Perras Boulevard.

The victim was outside on the balcony of the duplex, conscious, when police arrived on the scene.

The suspect, a 33-year-old woman, was arrested.

Police spent Friday night interviewing witnesses in the apartment complex.