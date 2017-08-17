More than 3,800 asylum seekers crossed the border illegally in Quebec during the two weeks spanning Aug. 1 to Aug. 15, the RCMP is reporting.

The RCMP is holding a briefing, underway now, with the Canada Border Services Agency and the federal Department of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

According to CBSA figures, the RCMP also intercepted 2,996 asylum seekers crossing illegally into Quebec in July.

The RCMP initially said 3,700 people crossed illegally into Quebec in the first two weeks of August, but later corrected the number to 3,800.

"Our officers have to check the identification of each individual to ensure they do not represent a danger or a threat to the Canadian population. We can assure you that the only law they've broken is entering the country illegally," said RCMP spokesperson Claude Castonguay.

Castonguay said RCMP officers are applying the same rigour to each and every verification despite the sharp increase in people crossing the border illegally.

"At no time has the security of the country been compromised."

CBSA spokesperson Patrick Lefort said the RCMP is transferring around 200 to 300 asylum claimants per day to the official border crossing at Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, though that number can fluctuate daily.

He said in recent days there have been around 1,000 to 1,200 asylum seekers at the Lacolle crossing waiting for their claim to be processed.

While underscoring that Canada remains an "open, welcoming country" to all those seeking asylum, Lefort said crossing the border between entry points is illegal and there are no "free passes" into the country.

"There are rigorous immigration and customs rules and they will be applied," he said.

To help keep up on top of the number of claims that need processing, he said an additional 30 border agents are being transferred to Lacolle from other regions in the country.

Quebec Immigration Minister Kathleen Weil and federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau will speak starting at 11 a.m. ET from the border at Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle.

Weil has urged Ottawa to help with additional temporary housing for asylum seekers.

She also wants to see the work permit process sped up.

As of Wednesday, Weil said, 3,307 asylum seekers were in temporary residences across Quebec. More than 1,000 are waiting to be processed at the border, and the influx has hit a rate immigration lawyer Richard Goldman says is unprecedented.

Previously the highest number of asylum seekers crossing the border into Quebec was 1,391 in August 2008, but Goldman suspects there were almost three times as many last month.

"We've never faced this in Quebec in a single month, so this is a very exceptional situation," Goldman said.

'These are people who want to work'

Lawyer Eric Taillefer said he wasn't surprised by Weil's demands for more housing and work permits.

"The provincial government is trying to find the most efficient way of managing the situation. I think they know a lot of that can be done by the Federal government."

Taillefer said speeding up work permits is to both governments' advantage.

"It means less welfare to distribute and more people paying taxes, so it's a big gain," he said. "It's all these people are asking — to contribute to the system that's welcoming them, so as soon as they can work, they'll be happy to."

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer standing in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Quebec, advises migrants that they are about to illegally cross from Champlain, N.Y., and will be arrested, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Weil echoed that statement herself, refuting critics who've said asylum claimers would be on welfare and saying, "these are people who want to work."

Surpassing 2008 record

In 2008, a surge in Mexican asylum seekers lasted throughout the year and resulted in the highest number of crossings, 12,865, into Quebec, but Goldman estimates 2017 will surpass that.

Speaking to reporters, Weil referred to the 2008 crossings several times, saying "we don't want those kinds of delays to happen again."

Danielle Arpin, another immigration lawyer, helped many of the Mexican asylum seekers at the time and is now helping Haitian nationals who have crossed.

She said the wait for claims to be processed from people's arrival to the first step in their case stretched up to eight or nine months then.

Goldman said he still knows of Mexicans in Canada for whom the ordeal is not over.

He attributed the waits at the time to understaffing on the part of the Conservative government, but conceded that this summer, "with these very large numbers ... if there are not more resources, we will face huge backlogs. There's no getting around that."