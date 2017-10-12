An RCMP interview guide used to screen asylum seekers at Roxham Road, a busy crossing point on the Quebec-U.S. border, on their prayer habits and views on women who don't wear the hijab was "inappropriate and inconsistent with government policy," a spokesperson for Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says.

The three-page form, obtained by CBC News, asked border crossers for details on their work history, whether they had a criminal record and what motivated their decision to leave the United States.

It also asks for their views on women bosses, terrorist attacks and Islamic State.

Muslims, in particular, appear to be targeted, as no other religion is mentioned in the questionnaire.

Spokesperson Scott Bardsley said the RCMP has suspended the use of that version of the interview guide, which was only deployed at Roxham Road.

"The minute we became aware of the interview guide, we were immediately concerned and contacted the RCMP," he said in an email on Thursday.

"The RCMP is committed to protecting the safety of Canadians and keeping our borders secure. At the same time, people seeking asylum in Canada must be treated with respect, compassion, and afforded due process under the law."

'Utterly irrelevant,' lawyer says

Roxham Road was the site of a major influx in asylum seekers this summer. Thousands used the location to make a refugee claim in Canada.

The contents of the user guide were first reported by the Toronto Star.

Toronto lawyer Clifford McCarten, who obtained a copy of the document after it was mistakenly handed to one of his clients, said it's "entirely appropriate" for Canada Border Services Agency to ask probing questions about criminality and whether border crossers are associated with extremist groups.

But, he said, "I've never seen someone asked how regularly they practise their religion, what their opinion on having a woman as a boss is, or their views of different religious coverings. And the reason I've never seen that is because it's utterly irrelevant, from a legal point of view, to the refugee claims process."

Clifford McCarten is a Toronto-based lawyer specializing in immigration and refugee law. (McCarten Wallace Litigation)

McCarten said he's "shocked to hear that there is no apparent federal oversight about the way that screening was going on" at what has become Canada's busiest processing centre for asylum seekers.

Values test?

Mitchell Goldberg, president of the Canadian Association of Refugee Lawyers, said the interview guide "smacks of a values test" like the one proposed by failed Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch.

"You expect the RCMP to be concerned about our security, about Canadians' safety, not asking people questions about their religion and their politics," he told CBC Montreal's Daybreak.

"It's the kind of thing we'd expect on the other side of the border, in the United States."