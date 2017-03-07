An RCMP officer has died after the car he was driving collided with a tractor on a rural Quebec highway near the Canada-U.S. border Monday evening.

The officer, who is in his 40s but has not been identified, was taken to hospital in critical condition. His death was confirmed Tuesday morning.

The tractor driver was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The collision occurred around 6:20 p.m. ET on Route 202 westbound in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que., about 10 kilometres from the border, according to provincial police Sgt. Claude Denis.

The officer was driving a marked car. The type of call he was responding to is unclear.

Route 202 connects to Roxham Road. ​RCMP recently stepped up patrols at the Roxham Road boundary in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, where an increasing number of asylum seekers are crossing into Canada from the U.S.

The provincial police's major crime unit is investigating the crash.