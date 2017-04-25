A large sinkhole has led to the closure of the main street in Rawdon this morning.

According to Mayor Bruno Guilbault, part of Queen Street collapsed earlier on Tuesday. He said the hole is slowly getting bigger.

On one side of the road, all that is left is the guardrail.

The road is closed between 17th and 18th avenues and a detour is in place.

Guilbault said crews are waiting for engineers to get to the site in order to determine the next steps.

Last week, part of Route 341, also known as Pontbriand Boulevard in Rawdon, was closed after flooding caused part of that road to collapse.