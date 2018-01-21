The members of the New Democratic Party of Quebec (NDPQ) have chosen Raphaël Fortin to lead them into the upcoming election.

Fortin, 37, garnered 62 per cent of the vote, beating his lone opponent Raymond Côté.

A total of 397 people cast votes, which represents a 67.51 per cent voter turnout rate.

The NDP in Quebec will run candidates for office in the provincial election, currently set for Oct. 1, for the first time in over a decade.

During a leadership debate last month, Fortin said the NDPQ offers a new choice for people who are left-leaning but don't support the sovereignty movement.